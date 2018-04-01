US, S.Korea downscale drills to maintain détente

An anti-war activist displays a peace sign at a rally near the US Embassy in Seoul on Sunday denouncing the annual Foal Eagle joint military drills. The United States and South Korea on April 1 kicked off a low-key drill as diplomatic thaws over North Korea gathered pace. Photo: AFP





South Korea and the US have begun their delayed joint drills on Sunday, with experts saying that both sides are limiting the negative impact on forthcoming talks with North Korea.



Compared to previous years, this year's drills feature fewer strategic weapons, which means the US and South Korea are restraining themselves to achieve dialogue, Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday.



Foal Eagle involves about 11,500 US troops and 300,000 South Korean soldiers, with no major US strategic assets such as super carriers and nuclear submarines, Yonhap News reported on Sunday.



The exercises have been shortened to four weeks. The annual military exercises, which are usually held in late February or early March, were delayed by the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the report said.



During the one-month drills, the two sides will stage a massive Ssangyong (double dragon) amphibious landing in South Korea until April 8.



The two-week Key Resolve command-post war games will start on April 23, in which as many as 12,200 US troops will be mobilized, the report said.



The drills come about a month ahead of the summit between North and South Korea on April 27. The summit with the US is scheduled in May.



"Although the joint drills are a negative signal, it won't have a significant impact on the peninsula issue, which is on its way to détente. North Korea seeks to compromise to improve ties rather than retaliate against joint drills," Yang said.



In March, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told a visiting South Korean delegation in Pyongyang that he "understands" the situation regarding the joint drills, Reuters reported.



Separately on Saturday, Kim expressed his gratitude toward the chief of the International Olympic Committee, saying the Winter Olympic Games helped to "open a new chapter of concord between the North and the South," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



He expressed his willingness to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, KCNA reported.



The sports event offers a chance for North Korea to build mutual trust with other nations, and in the short run, is expected to see more communications between Japan and North Korea due to the Tokyo Olympics, Dong Xiangrong, a research fellow at the National Institute of International Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times,



However, there are still concerns as to whether North Korea can build political and military trust with the world, Dong said.



Alarm from Japan







Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono struck a different tone on North Korea.



He warned on Saturday that North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon, a remark that may be based on satellite imagery provided by the US, Kyodo News reported.



Kono expressed caution over acting hastily to Pyongyang's recent charm offensive.



"Just like other countries on the issue, the US and South Korea won't lift sanctions and military drills before they reach agreements with North Korea through the talks," Yang told the Global Times.



The peninsula issue is still fragile, and the behavior of Japan is actively prompting a negative impact on the positive trend, which is irresponsible, Yang said.



Observers all agree that North Korea is unlikely to test a nuclear weapon before the summit.



"North Korea won't jeopardize the situation by conducting a nuclear test, regardless of the concerns of China and neighboring countries. However, if the US and North Korea summit collapses, as the two sides continue to disagree on denuclearization, North Korea is likely to take further action," said Jin Qiangyi, director of the Asia Research Center at China's Yanbian University in Jilin Province.