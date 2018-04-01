Temple fair held in historic town of Wuzhen, E China

This aerial photo taken on April 1, 2018 shows a festive boat procession held in the worship of Cansheng, the local patron god of silkworm raisers, during a temple fair in the historic town of Wuzhen in Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

In this aerial photo taken on April 1, 2018, a boat race takes place during a temple in the historic town of Wuzhen in Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A festive boat is seen during a temple fair in the historic town of Wuzhen in Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

