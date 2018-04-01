Children join learning tour to experience tea-picking in China's Guizhou

In this aerial photo taken on April 1, 2018, a group of children join a learning tour to experience tea-picking in Meitan County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A girl joins a learning tour to experience tea-picking in Meitan County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Two girls join a learning tour to experience tea-picking in Meitan County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A boy joins a learning tour to experience tea-picking in Meitan County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)