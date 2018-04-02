One year on: aerial view of Xiongan New Area

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows the Daqing River and its surroundings in Xiongxian County, which is part of Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Xiongan New Area, established on April 1, 2017, is a new economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. It is the third new area of national significance after the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area. China aims to build it as a low-carbon, intelligent, livable and globally influential city where people and nature exist in harmony. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows construction site of the Xiongan public services center in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2018 shows the Wangyuedao island in the Baiyangdian lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2018 shows construction site of the Xiongan public services center in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows waterside residences in Anxin County, which is part of Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2018 shows a wheat field in Dawang Township of Anxin County, which is part of Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows a tourist pier in the Baiyangdian lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province.