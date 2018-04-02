Sand blows in north China, rain in south

Chinese meteorological authorities said Sunday that parts of north China would see sandy weather in the next five days, while rain will fall in the country's southern provinces.
The National Meteorological Center (NMC) said that strong wind would blow sand and dust to areas including parts of Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Gansu and northeast China.
Some areas in Xinjiang will encounter sandstorms, said the NMC.
Over the next three days, a cold front is expected to chill parts of north China. Those regions will see strong winds and temperature drops of up to 10 degrees Celsius, according to the NMC.
The NMC also forecasted that light rain would fall in regions south of the Yangtze River over the next 24 hours, while moderate rainfall is expected to hit areas south of the Huai River from Tuesday to Thursday.