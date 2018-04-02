Houston Chinese restaurant combines food with art

Chinese Deputy Consul General in Houston Wang Yu said Sunday the friendship between the peoples of China and the United States needs to be strengthened through cultural interaction.



Attending the opening ceremony of Niu Jiao Jian hotpot restaurant in Houston, Wang said besides business, Chinese restaurants in Houston also act a cultural platform, offering a whole new experience for Americans of traditional Chinese art.



According to Liu Sida, manager of the hot pot restaurant, Niu Jiao Jian provides face-changing show and tea arts every day, allowing customers to enjoy traditional arts from China's Sichuan province while tasting the authentic Sichuan food.



Wang said that Sichuan art, along with its food, is part of Chinese culture. Showing Houston people of difference races with Sichuan art allows them to understand more about Chinese culture and people.



"I hope the Chinese community in Houston can bring their energy and wisdom into full play to spread Chinese culture, making a contribution to a better relationship between China and the US," he said.

