China tariffs offer US a dose of its own medicine

Early Monday morning in Beijing, China’s State Council officially released a list of 128 American goods that will now have higher tariffs, a countermeasure on the recent unilateral Trump administration hikes slapped on Chinese steel and aluminum. Either side has yet to confirm whether the latest tariff measures signal the start of a trade war.



In response to US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing responded with counter measure tariffs on US imports which go into effect April 2. It is a response that could be interpreted as retaliatory against White House hostility.



On March 22, the Trump administration announced more tariffs on Chinese imports would be on the way. The tariff actions were the result of the US Trade Representative’s Section 301 investigation on China. According to the unilateral initiative, up to $60 billion in consumer goods imported from China will be hit with new tariffs while information on which products will targeted remain unclear. Analysts believe China will stay in sync with the US to increase countermeasure impact in what is now an unofficial trade war.



China’s countermeasures target fruit, pork and other US goods totaling some $3 billion, the equivalent of China’s losses caused by US tariffs. The list indicates how China will never compromise as it will always retaliate against unreasonably imposed tariffs.



The US expects retaliation for each and every blow it delivers in an effort to hurt China’s interests.



Well, it is time for Washington to bid farewell to the fantasy it has long been living in, a delusional world of make-believe whereby it imagines China as an unresponsive nation and tolerant toward US tariffs.



China does not want a trade war, but it will not retreat should one emerge. Today’s announcement is hardly a subtle intimation. Instead, China will show its strength through action as they are on the defensive due to their current level of confidence required to take on all challenges. Carrying out illogical tricks with provocation as the end goal will experience the same degree of firm countermeasures.



Recent White House statements have revealed a tough stance on Sino-US trade disparities while some have even shown a level of optimism at resolving trade conflicts through negotiation. But after closer review, it is not hard to realize that such self-contradictory behavior signals proof of US diffidence. China’s attitude toward a trade conflict has been consistent, and they will carefully handle all challenges offered by the US.



There are always a few Western politicians who suffer from chronic hallucinations that the Chinese government takes a firm stance on international disputes in order to appease domestic dissatisfaction on the behavior of Western countries. They also thought that China would then step back to make concessions for Western countries.



How ironic that US hypocritical behavior has become a White House election strategy used to gain domestic votes. As for the Chinese government, it only wants to know how it can best serve its people while protecting the country’s interests.



Washington must be reasonable when sitting down at the negotiating table with China. Threats will only fail as China is not afraid of the US, plus the Chinese have zero tolerance for political weakness. If the US could learn how to propose reasonable changes that China could manage, then Washington would seem them included in future adjustment plans without looming trade war pressure. Basically, such unreasonable US requests continue to reveal a delusional thought process that doesn’t prevent Washington from carrying them out.



American politicians better realize sooner rather than later that China would never submit if the US launched a trade war. If there is anyone in Washington who thinks that political extortion and the threat of war are effective tools that can be used to intimidate the Chinese, then the recent development on the Korea Peninsula and China’s military actions in South China Sea would surely disappoint.



China has always emphasized the importance of Sino-US relations. But lately, we have witnessed at least a few American hard-liners applying even greater pressure on China. It is worth observing the various challenges such posturing will provide for China-US bilateral ties.



China is not expecting added damage to US relations, but China does have the confidence and courage to confront any and all future difficulties and challenges should they emerge.



