Easter Bonnet Parade held in New York

Dogs in colourful outfits are seen during the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York, the United States, April 1, 2018. The annual Easter Bonnet Parade took place on the Fifth Avenue of Manhattan near the Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday. Adults, children and even pets in creative colorful bonnets and outfits participated in the event, which also attracted thousands of local residents and tourists. The pageant is a New York City tradition that stretches back to the 1870s. Photo:Xinhua

A girl wearing dress decorated with flowers takes part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York, the United States, April 1, 2018. The annual Easter Bonnet Parade took place on the Fifth Avenue of Manhattan near the Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday. Adults, children and even pets in creative colorful bonnets and outfits participated in the event, which also attracted thousands of local residents and tourists. The pageant is a New York City tradition that stretches back to the 1870s. Photo:Xinhua

A man with his elaborately-decorated pet dog takes part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York, the United States, April 1, 2018. The annual Easter Bonnet Parade took place on the Fifth Avenue of Manhattan near the Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday. Adults, children and even pets in creative colorful bonnets and outfits participated in the event, which also attracted thousands of local residents and tourists. The pageant is a New York City tradition that stretches back to the 1870s. Photo:Xinhua

Dogs with bonnets are seen during the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York, the United States, April 1, 2018. The annual Easter Bonnet Parade took place on the Fifth Avenue of Manhattan near the Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday. Adults, children and even pets in creative colorful bonnets and outfits participated in the event, which also attracted thousands of local residents and tourists. The pageant is a New York City tradition that stretches back to the 1870s. Photo:Xinhua