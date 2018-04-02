Tiangong-1 reenters Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong-1, China' s experimental space lab, reentered the Earth's atmosphere at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said.



It re-entered in the central region of the South Pacific, the CMSEO said.



The space lab was mostly burnt up in the atmosphere, according to the monitoring and analysis of the Beijing Aerospace Control Center and relevant organizations.



Tiangong-1 was launched on Sept. 29, 2011 and ended service in March 2016 after completing its mission. It has docked with Shenzhou-8, Shenzhou-9 and Shenzhou-10 spacecraft, and undertaken a series of tasks, making important contributions to China's manned space cause.

