China increases tariffs on 128 types of US imports

China announced it will increase tariffs on 128 types of US imports to between 15 and 25 percent starting from Monday, read a statement on the website of the Ministry of Finance.



China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) noted in a statement published on its website on Monday that the ministry had previously announced on March 23 that it will impose tariffs on US imports worth $3 billion to offset losses incurred by the US' decision to impose tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports. MOFCOM also released a list of products which included 128 types of US products to seek public opinion on the same day.



The period for public comment ended on Saturday. During that period of time, the public showed their support for the measures and the list through phone calls, emails and other means of communication, according to MOFCOM.



The public endorsed the government's adoption of measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its industries, MOFCOM said, adding that some members of the public even suggested to impose further measures.



After assessment, the Chinese government decided to resort to the measures that will impose duties on 128 types of US products, the statement said.



The US Section 232 probe against Chinese steel and aluminum products is an abuse of WTO rules, with such measures only targeting a few countries, which seriously violates the principle of nondiscrimination based on the multilateral trade system and seriously violates the legitimate rights and interests of China, MOFCOM said.



On March 26, China requested that trade compensation negotiations be held with the US via WTO, but the US refused to respond, MOFCOM said. Therefore, given that it is now impossible for the two countries to reach a consensus, the Chinese government notified WTO about the product list and decided to increase duties on some US imports to offset the losses incurred by the US Section 232 measures, according to the MOFCOM statement.



As a WTO member, China holds the legitimate right to suspend tariff concessions on some US goods, and China hopes that the US will repeal all trade measures that go against WTO rules, MOFCOM said. Cooperation is the only right choice for China and the US, and both countries should negotiate their concerns via talks, MOFCOM said.