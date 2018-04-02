Spring Bonsai and Flower Exhibition held in Vancouver

People visit the Spring Bonsai and Flower Exhibition in Vancouver, Canada, April 1, 2018. Local Bonsai artists showcased about 100 bonsai works at the annual Spring Bonsai and Flower Exhibition, a two-day event that attracted bonsai enthusiasts to visit bonsai works and exchange their skills. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

