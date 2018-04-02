Myanmar state counselor calls for collective strength to overcome challenges

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi called Sunday night for the collective strength to overcome the challenges facing the country in the new Myanmar calendar year of 1380 beginning April 17, 2018.



"Collective strength is vital to build peace and stability which we need," Aung San Suu Kyi said in her speech to the nation to mark the 2nd anniversary of the government of her National League for Democracy (NLD).



She emphasized the need to have mutual understanding and mutual respect as the basic foundation to bring to an end of the armed conflicts which have existed for many years among the ethnic nationalities.



The state counselor called on the people to assist and support the peace efforts of the government, especially the youth to look to the future and join the efforts.



Aung San Suu Kyi also called for striving collectively for the emergence of a just and free nation -- a nation which will guarantee equal rights and equality as well as practises a pure ideology.



Noting that among the main goals of the government is the development of socio-economic life, Aung San Suu Kyi urged to formulate policies and implement plans after making assessment of the situation.



She disclosed that in the coming year, the government will adopt programs that will bring real benefit to the country's people.



Commenting on last week's election of U Win Myint as the new president of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi said the election showed a reflection of the growing maturity of the country's democratic and political process, demonstrating a proud fact that a president has been appointed from among what may be regarded as the second generation who is able to perform the duties of the state with good moral character, steadfastness and wisdom.



Myanmar's newly elected President U Win Myint, along with two other vice presidents, was sworn in to office on Friday. The new president pledged to pursue three goals as his priorities, which are rule of law and improvement of socio-economic life of the people's, national reconciliation and domestic peace and amendment of the constitution for the establishment of a democratic federal union.



The NLD won an absolute majority of the parliamentary seats in the November 2015 general election and its government assumed office in April 2016.

