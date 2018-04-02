Spring scenery of Nanning, south China's Guangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/2 11:37:01

Aerial photo taken on April 1 shows blossoms in the field at Huakang Village of Nanning City, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


 

Aerial photo taken on April 1 shows a vehicle running through the field of blossoms at Huakang Village of Nanning City, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


 

Aerial photo taken on April 1 shows a vehicle running through the field of blossoms at Huakang Village of Nanning City, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus