Meet Karamel, the amputated squirrel starting a new life with bionic arms

Karamel got stuck on a wild animal trap in Batman, Turkey. The squirrel then underwent surgery lasting six hours before a second serious operation. It eventually lost its arms.Photo:VCG

Tayfun Demir, one of the participants of the rescue project, adopted another squirrel after saving it. As a result, Demir has grown a close bond with the rodents and decided to do something for poor Karamel.Photo:VCG

A squirrel that lost its front paws has been given a new lease of life thanks to the initiative of an animal loving computer engineer and Istanbul Aydin University. The rodent is the first of its kind to be fitted with a pair of prosthetic limbs. Photo:VCG