Crabapple flowers enter blossom season in E China

Getting tired of photos capturing cherry blossoms? Well, get ready for another vision of spring. A series of photos taken on Sunday show a scenic spot in east China’s Yangzhou City bathed in tranquility and romance, with its crabapple flowers in full blossom.Photo:VCG

Chinese flowering crabapple trees blossom in spring and fruit in autumn. The crab-flowers are borne in corymbs with five petals which are white, pink or red.Photo:VCG

In China, Crabapple flowers are associated with joy, beauty, and mildness. They frequently symbolize drifters’ nostalgia and the emotion of separation in classical Chinese poems.Photo:VCG

Strolling with your beloved alongside a flowing brook amid a swirling rain of pink petals is no longer a fantasy scenario from love stories. Photo:VCG