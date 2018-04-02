76ers sting Hornets

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: VCG

Australia's Ben Simmons tallied 20 points and 15 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers won their 10th straight game with a 119-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.Marco Belinelli came off the bench to score 22 points against his former teammates. JJ Redick added 20 points and ­Robert Covington delivered 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win which kept the ­Sixers on track for home-court advantage in the playoffs.Philadelphia had 36 assists, setting a franchise record with their ninth straight game of 30 or more assists.After falling behind 33-28 early in the second quarter, the 76ers went on a 13-1 burst to take the lead with 6:53 left in the first half.The Sixers led 68-55 early in a seesaw second half. After the Hornets went on a 16-3 surge to get within 72-71 midway through the third quarter, the 76ers pulled away by scoring 14 consecutive points.Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led the Hornets with 16 points apiece. ­Willy Hernangomez added 15 points and 11 rebounds.Elsewhere, LeBron James stretched his record double-digit scoring streak to 868 games and the Cleveland Cavaliers won a low-scoring 98-87 game over the Dallas Mavericks.James broke Michael Jordan's all-time NBA mark for consecutive games with at least 10 points on Friday night.But on Sunday, he didn't hit the 10-point mark until the fourth quarter and finished with just 16. He shot five of 21 from the field but made a pair of three-pointers as Cleveland sealed the victory with a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter.James also tallied 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his 17th triple-double this season and No.72 of his brilliant career."I missed four, five, maybe six layups, which I'm not accustomed to doing," James said. "But me not shooting the ball well never stopped me making an impact on the game."Cleveland have won eight of their last nine games and are third in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining in the regular season.Harrison Barnes scored 30 points to lead Dallas. Germany's Dirk ­Nowitzki scored nine points in possibly his last ­career game in Cleveland.Also, Russell Westbrook had a triple-­double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder over the New Orleans Pelicans 109-104. Westbrook finished with 26 points, 15 ­rebounds and 13 assists.