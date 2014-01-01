China, Vietnam vow proper handling of South China Sea issues

The South China Sea has been in a favorable situation during the last two years and will remain a key issue in Sino-Vietnamese relations, Chinese observers said after China and Vietnam vowed on Mondaya to safeguard peace and stability.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi on Monday, where both sides expressed willingness to upgrade bilateral pragmatic cooperation.



Trong called on Vietnam and China to properly handle the two countries' maritime issues through friendly consultations, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



As a transitional method, the two sides can explore joint development and safeguarding of maritime peace and stability, Trong suggested.



Both sides pledged to earnestly implement all regulations concerning the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of maritime issues existing between the two countries.



Earlier on Sunday, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh met Wang and the two agreed that proper handling of maritime issues was of vital importance to the smooth and healthy development of bilateral relations, Xinhua said.



The statements of China and Vietnam during Wang's visit continued with the favorable tendency on maritime issues between the two countries in the past two years, Li Kaisheng, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.



The South China Sea would remain a key issue in bilateral stability, which called for proper management and control, Li said.



Wang's visiting Vietnam as his first stop after being endorsed as Minister of Foreign Affairs in March shows that China values cooperation with countries in the region and seeks further development with Vietnam, Gu Xiaosong, an expert on Southeast Asian studies at South China's Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.



When it comes to the South China Sea for China and Vietnam, Gu said, there has been more conflicts than cooperation.



The two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation in the South China Sea and tame differences to make for healthy Sino-Vietnamese ties, he noted.



Besides management of the South China Sea, China and Vietnam could strengthen communication and support in exploring socialist development, Li said.



Two-way trade between China and Vietnam topped $100 billion last year and personnel exchanges exceeded 10 million, according to Wang, Xinhua reported Sunday.



"All this not only reflects the sound momentum of current relations between the two countries, but also demonstrates the broad prospects for the future of the bilateral relations," Wang said.