Alan Pardew leaves West Brom

Bottom club sack manager after 8 straight defeats

Alan Pardew paid the price for a club-record eight successive Premier League defeats by leaving his managerial role at West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent on Monday.



The 56-year-old had only been at the club for four months after replacing Tony Pulis but failed to revive their fortunes. He leaves them bottom of the table - 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining. Three of those matches are against Champions League-chasing trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.



Former Hull and Watford manager Marco Silva is the bookies' early favorite to take over the role.



"West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties," read a club statement on their website.



"Assistant head coach John Carver will also be leaving.



"First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first-team affairs until further notice."



Pardew - whose last managerial job saw him sacked as Crystal Palace manager in the 2016-17 season months ­after taking them to the FA Cup ­final - replaced Pulis after the club had failed to win in 10 matches.



His cause was not helped by his players' off-the-field behavior either.



Four senior players - including Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans and England midfielder Jake Livermore - broke a team curfew while on a warm weather training camp in Barcelona in February and stole a taxi.



Pardew, a former Reading teammate of West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, was the club's sixth manager since 2011.



They won just once in 18 league games under him, and took only eight points from a possible 54.



Pardew's departure comes six weeks after the club sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman.



Goodman's replacement Martin Jenkins, who had been chief executive at the club for 14 years before leaving at the end of 2016, found the finances in such a poor state that he had to organize the club's first overdraft in a decade.



"I've come back and I'm shocked at what I have found in some of the decisions that have been made," he told The Times last week.



"I've come back and can assure you that we are right at our limit on STCC [short-term cost control]. There is no more money for [players'] wages."



West Brom are in their eighth successive Premier League season but have taken only 20 points from their 32 matches this campaign.





