Busquets back for Barca ahead of Roma test

Barcelona have been boosted by the return of Sergio Busquets ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal against Roma on Wednesday.



Busquets trained with the first team on Monday after recovering from a broken bone in his foot, sustained against Chelsea three weeks ago.



Ernesto Valverde must now decide whether Busquets is ready to start at the Nou Camp but the midfielder appeared to come through a training session without any problems.



Barcelona are looking to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time in three years, after falling at the quarterfinal stage both in 2016 and 2017.



A Barcelona statement read, "The key news was Sergio Busquets, who has trained with the group."



The verdict was less positive, however, for Real Madrid and their defender Nacho, who was forced off injured during the first half of Saturday's win over Las Palmas.



Real confirmed Monday that Nacho has a strain in his right thigh ahead of their own Champions League first leg away to Juventus on Tuesday.



A club statement read, "The tests carried out today to our player Nacho Fernandez by the Medical Services of Real Madrid have diagnosed him with an ­injury to the muscle of the right thigh. Evolution pending."



Real play Juve in a repeat of last year's final as Zinedine Zidane's team pursue a third consecutive European triumph.



