A mannequin stands in the window of a closed clothing store belonging to Fuguiniao Co (Rich Bird), in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province on Saturday. The Hong Kong-listed company, which is a major manufacturer and seller of expensive footwear and a well-known seller of business casual menswear in China, is now faced with heavy debts of 3 billion yuan ($477.6 million). Half of its factories have stopped production. Photo: VCG