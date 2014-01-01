Cities chasing talented foreigners best avoid cutthroat competition: analysts

As cities across China vied to attract outstanding overseas talent with preferential policies, Chinese observers warned on Monday that cutthroat competition should be avoided.



The Exit-entry Administration Bureau of Shanghai Public Security Bureau granted Nobel laureate Kurt Wüthrich and five other foreigners permanent residence cards on Monday, Shanghai-based news site thepaper.cn reported.



The bureau also simplified the procedure for talented foreigners to apply for work permits. They can apply for work permits online and then get the visa at the bureau office three days later, the report said.



Beijing government also issued a plan at the end of March, which vowed to simplify the visa policy, such as recommending multiple-entry, 5-10 year visas and convenient applications.



China's permanent residence card is known for being one of the world's hardest-to-get green cards.



Some 1,576 foreigners were granted Chinese permanent residence in 2016, an increase of 163 percent than the previous year, people.cn reported.



Competition should not become cutthroat and cities should focus more on hiring talent that helps the city develop, Liang Haiming, chairman and chief economist of the China Silk Road iValley Research Institute, told the Global Times.



More Chinese cities are vying for foreign talent as the country enjoys an increasingly important and competitive role globally, he noted.



The city of Hengshui in North China's Hebei Province has promised to pay 1 million yuan ($159,000) a year to lure foreign talent, according to Hengshui Daily.



East China's Anhui Province has attracted more than 20,000 talented foreigners in the past five years, an increase of 50 percent than the previous five years, chinanews.com reported.



To avoid vicious competition, regions should adopt different policies and focus on talent suited to their local development needs, Liang said.