Mexico candidates slam Trump

Leftist leads polls as presidential campaigns are launched

Mexico's top presidential candidates launched their campaigns Sunday vowing to take a harder line against Donald Trump, with the leftist front-runner saying his country is done being the US president's "pinata."



Just as candidates were putting the finishing touches on their opening campaign speeches for Mexico's July 1 elections, Trump gatecrashed the kick-off party via Twitter, accusing the country of doing "very little" to stop illegal migration and drugs, and renewing his threat to ax the North American Free Trade Agreement.



The veteran leftist leading in the polls, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his conservative rival, Ricardo Anaya, both hit back at the Republican president, whose anti-Mexican diatribes and insistence that Mexico pay for his planned border wall have made him supremely unpopular here.



"Neither Mexico nor its people will be the pinata of any foreign government," Lopez Obrador told a crowd in Ciudad Juarez, on the US border.



The ex-Mexico City mayor repeated his criticism of Trump's idea of a border wall.



"Let this be heard near and far: Neither security issues nor social problems can be resolved with walls," he said, condemning Trump's "contemptuous attitude toward Mexicans."



Anaya, locked in a brutal battle for second with ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, vowed to answer Trump with a "strong and dignified stance."



He defied the US president to take action on security issues on his own side of the border.



"Just as the United States is worried about undocumented migrants, Mexico is worried about gun trafficking," he said.



"Eighty percent of the guns used to kill people in our country come from the United States," he said, in reference to drug cartel-fueled violence that has left more than 200,000 people dead since 2006.



Trump's Twitter comments were an apparent response to news reports about a caravan of hundreds of people, including Central Americans, heading toward the US border in what they are calling a "migrant viacrucis," or "way of the cross."



Earlier Sunday, Fox and Friends, one of Trump's favorite TV shows, highlighted the caravan on Twitter, possibly drawing the president's attention.





