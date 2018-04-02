March factory growth cools to four-month low: Caixin PMI

China's manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest pace in four months in March as export demand faltered, prompting companies to shed staff more quickly as they looked to cut costs, a private survey showed on Monday.



The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.0 in March from February's 51.6, countering economists' expectations for a slight uptick to 51.7.



The index was the weakest since November and signaled only a marginal improvement in operating conditions at the end of the first quarter.



The findings contrasted with official data released on Saturday, which showed manufacturing growth picked up more than expected in March in response to stronger domestic and overseas demand.



Chinese manufacturers also continued to reduce headcounts in March to cut costs, with the rate of job shedding still modest but the quickest since last August, the survey showed.



"Overall, the manufacturing PMI reading in March showed that demand was not as strong as expected, leading to lower willingness of manufacturers to produce and restock," Zhong Zhengsheng, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a note accompanying the release.



"However, the ability of manufacturers to make a profit was beefed up by the stable increase in new orders and the much slower jump in input costs."





