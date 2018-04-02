IPO activity on domestic A-shares market shows ‘significant slowdown’

The IPO activity of A-shares in China's domestic stock market slowed significantly in the first quarter of 2018 due to strict supervision, but the level of transactions and market value continued to increase, a report released by consulting firm EY showed Monday.



The report said the number of IPOs in the Chinese A-share market in the first quarter was a quarter of that in the same period of 2017, and the raised funds had decreased by 40 percent year-on-year, accounting for one-seventh of the total funds raised in the global IPO market. However, three out of the top 20 IPOs in the world came from the Chinese mainland.



Globally, in the first quarter of 2018, the global IPO market raised $42.8 billion, up 28 percent year-on-year; the number of deals was 287, down 27 percent year-on-year.



Despite the sharp decline in IPO activity, investors are still very interested, and the Asia-Pacific region still had the world's largest number of new share offerings in the first quarter of 2018.





