Sinopec ups supplies

China's Sinopec Group, parent of Sinopec Corp, expects to increase natural gas supplies significantly in the next six years as it aims to shift production to cleaner fuels.



Sinopec will have 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas supply capacity, which includes both imports and domestic production, by 2023, the group said on Monday.



It produced 27 bcm of gas in 2017.



The group plans to add new receiving facilities for imported LNG along China's east coast to a total of 26 million tons annually by 2023, up from the current 9 million including the recently launched terminal in North China's Tianjin.



The company also said that it plans to build 1,000 natural gas filling stations by 2023.





