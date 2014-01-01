Audi to double sales

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi aims to double sales in China in the next six years, sales chief Bram Schot said.



"By 2023, we want to sell 1.2 million cars in China," Automobilwoche, a German trade magazine, quoted him as saying.



Audi sold 597,000 vehicles in China, its biggest single market, in 2017, when it resolved a dispute with dealers that could have disrupted its business in China.



The dispute stemmed from a long-term collaboration between Audi and SAIC Motor Corp that had riled Audi store operators in China, who among others sell Chinese-made vehicles as part of Audi's existing joint venture with China's FAW Corp.





