Figuratively Speaking

270,000



Total number of transactions on China's first crude oil futures market, with a value of 115.92 billion yuan ($18.45 billion) as of Friday's close since it launched at the Shanghai International Energy Exchange on March 26, CNR reported.



2.2m



Number of people Meituan Dache served in Shanghai in the seven days since it launched its car-hailing business on March 21. Some 40 percent of journeys were to places related to food and fun, news site tech.sina.com.cn reported Monday.



39.82%



Year-on-year Chinese box-office growth in the first quarter of 2018, taking in 20.22 billion yuan ($3.22 billion), with 561 million tickets sold, up 36.44 percent compared with 2017, news site sohu.com reported Monday.



132,000



Number of heavy trucks sold in March in China, up 15 percent year-on-year and a record high, industry website cvworld.cn reported Monday.

