Xi stresses efforts to prevent financial risks, reduce poverty and pollution

Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday urged solid efforts to win the "three tough battles" of preventing financial risks, reducing poverty and tackling pollution.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the first meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.



Xi stressed the importance of preventing and defusing financial risks, saying such work affects national security, the overall development and the security of people's assets.



The meeting approved a work regulation for the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.



The meeting also stressed the need to strengthen the CPC Central Committee's centralized and unified leadership over economic work.



