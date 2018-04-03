Crackdown on online asset management

China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBC), has launched a two-month examination into online asset managers, the government's latest step to curb financial risk in the $15 trillion asset management industry, two sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.



Authorities across China will conduct checks from April to the end of June in a bid to fend off systemic financial risks and protect social stability, the sources said.



A central bank document stated that online asset management businesses without a proper license should clean up their existing businesses by the end of June this year.



News of the PBC examination comes as the market is waiting for it to release the final version of new rules for asset management businesses as part of a widening crackdown on risks.



The rules are expected to close loopholes that allow regulatory arbitrage, reduce leverage levels to curb asset price bubbles, and rein in shadow banking activity.





