COSCO deal on track

China COSCO Shipping's planned acquisition of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) is on track to be completed by the end of June, COSCO Chairman Huang Xiaowen said Tuesday.



Huang said the firm was still answering questions from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US on the deal, and was also awaiting a number of domestic approvals.



In 2017, COSCO Shipping offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) in a $6.3 billion deal. OOCL is the main subsidiary of OOIL.





