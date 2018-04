Guangzhou Evergrande defender Zhang Linpeng prevents the ball going out during their Asian Champions League group match against Buriram United on Tuesday in Buriram, Thailand. With one round left in group play, Evergrande dropped to second in the group after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a 92nd-minute Yoo Jun-soo equalizer. The result left them trailing two points behind Japan's Cerezo Osaka, who beat South Korea's Jeju United 2-1 at home. Photo: VCG