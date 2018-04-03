Figuratively Speaking

282m m2



Total land sales in 300 cities across China in the first quarter of 2018, up 38 percent year-on-year, data from China Index Academy showed Tuesday.



970b yuan



China's insurance premium income in the first two months of 2018, down 18.48 percent year-on-year, data from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission showed Tuesday.



87,500



FAW Jiefang Automotive Company's heavy truck sales in the first quarter of this year, one-third of its 2018 sales target, domestic news site sina.com.cn reported Tuesday.



1,600



Companies from over 120 countries and regions that applied to attend the China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai in November, the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.

