China issues white paper on religious freedom, stresses independence from foreign dictates

China released its second white paper on religious freedom on Tuesday, stressing the principle of independence from external forces and self-management in religious affairs amid speculations that Beijing and the Vatican are in the "final stage" of an agreement on bishop appointments.



"Religious groups and religious affairs are not subject to control by foreign countries; this principle is enshrined in the Constitution of the People's Republic of China," reads the white paper, titled "China's Policies and Practices on Protecting Freedom of Religious Belief." The white paper was issued by the State Council Information Office during a press conference on Tuesday.



The principle of independence and self-management is "a historic choice made by Chinese religious believers in the Chinese people's struggle for national independence and social progress, as Catholicism and Protestantism, which were known as foreign religions in China, had long been controlled and utilized by colonialists and imperialists," according to the white paper.



This is the second time China has released a white paper on religious freedom since 1997, which aims to introduce the development of five major religions - Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism and Protestantism - in China over the past 20 years. The white paper shows the Chinese government advocates dialogue rather than confrontation in international human rights, Chen Zongrong, former deputy director of the State Administration for Religious Affairs, told the press conference.



The white paper also noted that foreigners' religious activities are protected in China in accordance with the law and it also clarified that foreigners shall not establish religious organizations or recruit foreign students studying in China without authorization, nor shall they recruit followers, appoint clerical personnel from among Chinese citizens or engage in other missionary activities, the white paper said.



Questions on Sino-Vatican ties were frequently asked at the Tuesday press conference. "Improving Sino-Vatican ties is the hope of both sides… the Chinese government is working on this… China and the Vatican have an effective channel for negotiations… and we hope the Vatican is working with the Chinese government on the same direction," replied Chen.



In response to a question on whether it would be an infringement of religious freedom to keep the Pope from appointing bishops in China, Chen said he did not agree. "China's Constitution states that Chinese religious groups and religious affairs are not subject to foreign control, including not interfering in Chinese religious affairs in any form," Chen said.



Chinese in orientation



The white paper also emphasized managing religious affairs in accordance with laws and the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation.



"China will uphold the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation and provide active guidance to religions so that they can adapt themselves to the socialist society," reads the white paper.



Conducting patriotic education among religious groups is a move to guide religious people to shoulder their responsibilities as citizens, abide by laws and regulations, respect other religions and live in harmony," Shen Guiping, a religious expert at the Central Institute of Socialism, told the Global Times.



Shen said that China is not tightening its religious policies but correcting some past practices where the law was not strictly enforced.



"Improving law enforcement should not be called tightening policies. For example, some religious groups may apply to build a religious site for 1,000 people but the completed building can accommodate 10,000, which would be an illegal building and should be removed," Shen said.



Zhu Weiqun, former chairman of the Ethnic and Religious Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that protecting freedom of religious belief, properly handling religious affairs and adapting them to the times, and curbing religious extremism are common tasks facing all countries around the world.



Zhu said that emphasizing patriotic education and the law among religious groups could also help them resist extremism.



