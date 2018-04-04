China releases 47 milu deer into wild in major lake

A herd of milu deer wait to be set free in the wetland around Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province, April 3, 2018. China Tuesday released 47 rare milu deer into the wild in the wetland around Poyang Lake to improve biodiversity and protect the ecosystem of the country's largest freshwater lake. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
