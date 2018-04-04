China aims to lead large int'l science projects

China aims to organize and launch a series of large international science projects in the coming years to solve important problems in science.
China will organize and launch one or two large international science projects, and foster three to five projects by 2020. Another six to 10 large projects will be cultivated by 2035 to increase China's influence in the science and technology field, the Ministry of Science and Technology
(MOST) said on Tuesday.
According to a plan by the ministry, China will develop more large science projects to improve its abilities in scientific and technological innovation and play an important role in international science and technology by the middle of the century.
As scientific research becomes more complicated with huge costs beyond the reach of just one country, international cooperation has become necessary, said Ye Dongbai, director of the international cooperation department of MOST.
China's State Council recently issued a set of guidelines to encourage the launch of more large international science projects. Areas such as the physical sciences, research on the evolution of the universe and the origin of life were specifically listed as priorities.
"Those large projects will also help attract high-end scientific and technological resources and talent from across the globe," Ye said.
In recent years, China has initiated or taken part in several large science projects such as the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, an international nuclear fusion project commonly known as "artificial Sun," and the Square Kilometer Array, a large multi radio telescope project.