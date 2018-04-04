Chinese, DPRK FMs meet in Beijing

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, who stopped over in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with the Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ri Yong Ho in Beijing.Wang said Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, paid a successful visit to China.He said during the visit, top leaders of the two countries reached important consensus on the development of China-DPRK relations and the promotion of a peaceful solution to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.Under the current situation, maintaining and developing the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK is very important for both countries and the region, said Wang.He called on the two foreign ministries to strengthen exchanges at all levels and implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries as soon as possible.Ri said the successful meeting between the leaders of the DPRK and China has provided an important opportunity for the development of bilateral ties.The DPRK is ready to work with China to implement the consensus of both leaders, enhance high-level exchanges and diplomatic communication at all levels, so as to inherit and develop the DPRK-China traditional friendly relations, said Ri.Wang said China appreciates the DPRK's commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and its important efforts to ease the situation on the peninsula.China supports the summit between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea(ROK) as well as the summit between the DPRK and the United States, said Wang.He said China will continue to promote peace talks and make positive efforts to promote the goal of a nuclear-free peninsula and the establishment of a peace mechanism on the peninsula.Ri said the DPRK will maintain close strategic communication with China on issues related to the peninsula in line with the direction specified by both leaders in Beijing.Earlier Tuesday, Wang said China hopes the leaders of the DPRK and the ROK can meet as planned with positive results.Wang made the remarks to reporters after holding the first round of foreign ministerial strategic talks with visiting Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.China also hopes to see a successful meeting between leaders of the DPRK and the United States, so as to increase mutual understanding and establish basic mutual trust between the two sides, said Wang.Wang said some positive changes have taken place on the peninsula recently and the benign interactions among relevant parties have created rare opportunities for restoring talks.China hopes that parties concerned can cherish the hard-won situation and continue the momentum of interaction, said Wang, reiterating that China's position to resolve the peninsula's nuclear issue through peace talks is consistent and clear.According to historical experience, disruptive factors always emerge when tensions on the peninsula are eased and the time of peace talks is approaching, Wang said, calling on all parties to stay focused, remove interference, and firmly follow the correct path of dialogue and negotiation.Wang said China hopes the reasonable security concerns of all parties can be resolved during the process of denuclearization and a peace mechanism can be established."We hope the parties concerned will follow the 'dual-track approach' and strive for long-term peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula." Wang said.