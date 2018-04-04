China strongly opposes the USTR’s planned tariffs on 1,300 Chinese goods: MOFCOM

A Chinese Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) spokesperson said on Wednesday morning China strongly opposes the US' newly unveiled tariff list under the 301 investigation, and will adopt a proportionate response soon.
The US ignored bilateral talks and negotiations and proposed tariffs on Chinese products, which is a unilateral and protectionist practice, the spokesperson said, according to a post published on the MOFCOM's website.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
also said on Wednesday morning that China has the confidence and capability of dealing with the planned tariffs, while expressing China's strong opposition to the latest US move, according to the website of the ministry.
The office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced a proposed tariff list on 1,300 Chinese products on Tuesday (US time). The move followed the USTR's 301 investigation imposed by US President Donald Trump in March in order to impose tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports.
The Chinese Embassy in the US condemns planned tariffs, the People's Daily reported on Wednesday morning. The latest move violated WTO's principals and laws, which will hurt the interests of China, the US and the global economy.
Also, China will make proportionate response to the USTR's proposed tariffs, the embassy said. It also urged the US to stay rational.