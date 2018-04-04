China stages counterattack on US tariff move

China will impose tariffs of 25 percent on 106 items made in the US, including soybeans, automobiles, chemical products and airplanes, said a statement on the official WeChat account of China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) on Wednesday.
Approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, its tariff commission decided to levy the 25 percent tariff on 106 items covering 14 categories with the value of about $50 billion, it said.
The final implementation date will be announced later, it added.
Regarding the emergency that the US has caused China since it violated its international obligation, the Chinese government will defend its legitimate interests according to related laws and rules, said MOFCOM.
Geng Shuang, the spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, said Wednesday that the US has world-leading technology and manufacturing ability, based on which, it should be more confident when competing with other countries.
"It is not necessary for the US to take unilateral and protectionist moves, which restricts and disturbs other countries' efforts," Geng noted.
"We have noticed that the US business circle, ordinary consumers, media and think tanks have all expressed concerns over the serious consequence that the US move might bring," he added.
The US agricultural commodity futures dropped on Wednesday, with corn, soybeans and wheat prices going down 3 percent, 3.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively as of press time.
Global Times