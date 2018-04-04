China urges US to abandon tariff proposals

China on Wednesday urged the United States to engage in dialogue, consultation and win-win cooperation.



"Those who attempt to make China surrender through pressure or intimidation have never succeeded before, and will not succeed now," spokesperson Geng Shuang told a daily press briefing.



The US administration on Tuesday proposed a list of products to be subject to additional tariffs, covering Chinese exports worth 50 billion US dollars with a suggested tariff rate of 25 percent.

