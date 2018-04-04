Global capital markets affected by the escalation of China-US trade war

Global stock markets faced turbulence following the China-US tit-for-tat trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.83 percent before the market opens on Wednesday (US time), while NASDAQ dove 1.83 percent before the market opens.



Shares of some US companies decreased as the Chinese government unveiled their targeted reciprocal measures as a response to USTR's planned tariff list on Chinese goods.



US carmaker General Motors saw its share price on the New York Stock Exchange drop 3.9 percent before the market opens.



Also, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing's share price was down about 5.4 percent before the market opens.



The Hang Seng Index was down by 661.41 points on Wednesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index shifted 0.92 percent after China announced tariff plans on US products. FTSE 100 Index was also down 0.33 percent.



Commodities prices have also been hit by the escalation of the China-US trade war.



US soybean commodity price dropped by 3.3 percent and corn prices declined by 3 percent.



Global Times

