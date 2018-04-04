China calls for "constructive way" to solve trade challenges

China and the United States should seek constructive measures to deal with problems and challenges so as to bring bilateral economic ties back to healthy and stable track, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said Wednesday.



"We don't want a trade war because that will only bring losses to both sides," Zhu said at a press conference.



Self-willed and impulsive actions should not be used by both countries to address their economic ties that are so significant to the welfare of the Chinese and American people, he said.

