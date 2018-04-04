Cambodia invites foreign observers to monitor upcoming election

Cambodia on Wednesday invited international observers to monitor the national election, which is scheduled for July 29, according to a National Election Committee (NEC) statement.



The registration for international observers will start from April 23 to July 25, the statement said, adding that the international observer should be an observer of international non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and various countries.



"Following the completion of the electoral process, the international observers shall submit a report in writing on its observation and conclusion on the electoral process to the NEC," it said.



Cambodia holds a national election once in every five years.

