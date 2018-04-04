Indian FM leaves for Azerbaijan to attend NAM meet

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday left for a three-day visit to Azerbaijan to attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).



Apart from attending the two-day mid-term ministerial meeting of NAM that starts in capital Baku Thursday, Swaraj will call on Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and hold bilateral talks with her Azerbaijan counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, according to the External Affairs Ministry.



Swaraj's participation in the NAM Ministerial Meeting "will underline India's continued active and constructive engagement" within the movement "with a view to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation among its member states," it said in a statement.

