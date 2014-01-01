Soybean, an item to counterattack the US: vice finance minister

By Zhang Hongpei and Wang Cong Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/4 18:40:56





"Frankly speaking, we know the US soybean farmers hope that the China-US economic relations to be on good terms, from which they can benefit," Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said at a press conference on Wednesday.



The volume of US soybean exports to China accounts for 62 percent of the total US soybean export. In 2017, the US exported 32.85 million tons of soybeans to China, taking up 34.39 percent of China's total import of this product, which is a large quantity, said Zhu.



"The US government subsidy for its soybean industry has affected the interests of Chinese soybean farmers and related industry associations have filed their complaint, and the Chinese government will respect that," Zhu continued.



"On this regard, soybeans are one of the options to stage a counterattack, but the items have not taken effect. Both sides have put the problem on the table and now it is time for negotiation and cooperation," he noted.



Ma Wenfeng, a senior analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant, told the Global Times Wednesday that China is very likely to win in the negotiation if it is conducted due to the concentrated benefits of the US soybean industry in big agriculture states in the US, which have clout in the country's political election.



"Our agriculture will be not be affected even if we cut 10-15 million tons of soybeans imported from the US. Needless to say, US' competitors in the Chinese market - Brazil, Russia, Argentina and Canada are likely to benefit from the trade war once China's counterattack measures are implemented," Ma noted.



Zhu, the vice finance minister, also expressed thanks to the US soybean farmers and US Soybean Export Council for their efforts to require the Trump administration to maintain good US-China economic relations by paying for ad spots on the US media to voice their opinion.



Commenting on China's decision to levy a 25 percent tariff on US soybeans in response to US tariffs on Chinese goods, US Soybean Export Council's China representative said that its efforts in the US to avert soybeans being dragged into the trade spat were to no avail and it regrets the result.



"Although we put in a lot of efforts within the US to avoid soybeans getting involved in [the tariffs], we weren't spared. We feel very regretful," Zhang Xiaoping, head of US Soybean Export Council's China office, told the Global Times on Wednesday.





