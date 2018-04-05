People mourn for martyrs across China ahead of Qingming Festival

Students lay flowers to tombs of unknown martyrs in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, April 4, 2018. People mourn for the martyrs as the Qingming Festival, the Chinese tomb-sweeping day, approaches. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

Students lay flowers to a martyrs' monument in Linjiang, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 3, 2018. People mourn for the deceased as the Qingming Festival, the Chinese tomb-sweeping day, approaches. (Xinhua/Jiang Dehong)

Police officers pay tribute in front of a monument of war heroes in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 4, 2018. People mourn for the deceased as the Qingming Festival, the Chinese tomb-sweeping day, approaches. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

Children lay paper flowers at the tomb of martyrs in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 4, 2018. People mourn for the deceased as the Qingming Festival, the Chinese tomb-sweeping day, approaches. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)