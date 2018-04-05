Women present cheongsam in NW China's Shaanxi

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2018 shows women presenting cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during a show in the old town of Zhuge in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. More than 150 cheongsam fans in the county usually participate in cultural activities and performances every day to carry on traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2018 shows women presenting cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during a show in the old town of Zhuge in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. More than 150 cheongsam fans in the county usually participate in cultural activities and performances every day to carry on traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during a show in the old town of Zhuge in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 3, 2018. More than 150 cheongsam fans in the county usually participate in cultural activities and performances every day to carry on traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during a show in the old town of Zhuge in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 3, 2018. More than 150 cheongsam fans in the county usually participate in cultural activities and performances every day to carry on traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)