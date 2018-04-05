Third batch of 635 Islam Army rebels evacuate Damascus' Eastern Ghouta

Syrian children wave Syrian national flags in Wafideen area, northeast of Damascus, Syria, on April 4, 2018. A total of 635 Islam Army militants and their families departed on Wednesday night from the capital Damascus toward the rebel-held city of Jarablus in northern Syria, state news agency SANA reported. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A total of 635 Islam Army militants and their families departed on Wednesday night from the capital Damascus toward the rebel-held city of Jarablus in northern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.13 buses transported the Islam Army rebels and their families from the Douma district in Damascus' Eastern Ghouta countryside to a crossing point in the Wafideen area northeast of Damascus before they set off toward Jarablus late in the evening.It's the third batch to leave Douma after 2,328 militants and their families evacuated that area over the past two days.The evacuation of the rebels and their families from Douma comes as a deal was reached on Sunday between the Islam Army militants and the Syrian army under the mediation of Russia.Douma is the last rebel-held area in Eastern Ghouta, after other towns in that sprawling countryside have seen the evacuation of all the rebels and their families toward Idlib province in northwestern Syria.