China embraces tea harvest season

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Changling Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Huifu)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Laozhaixi Village of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Xinglong Township of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Qu Mingbin)