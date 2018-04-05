Migrant birds fly back to Momoge National Nature Reserve in China's Jilin

White cranes fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 3, 2018. The Momoge nature reserve is a stopover site and breeding place for migratory birds. Now more than 2,000 migrant birds have flied to the reserve after wintering in the south. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Birds are seen at the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 3, 2018. The Momoge nature reserve is a stopover site and breeding place for migratory birds. Now more than 2,000 migrant birds have flied to the reserve after wintering in the south. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

White cranes fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 3, 2018. The Momoge nature reserve is a stopover site and breeding place for migratory birds. Now more than 2,000 migrant birds have flied to the reserve after wintering in the south. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Cranes are seen at the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 3, 2018. The Momoge nature reserve is a stopover site and breeding place for migratory birds. Now more than 2,000 migrant birds have flied to the reserve after wintering in the south. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)