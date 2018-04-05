World's biggest plane leaves Ukraine for first commercial mission after modernization

The world's biggest plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, gets ready to take off from an airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, April 3, 2018. The world's biggest plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, took to the skies Tuesday from the airport outside the Ukrainian capital for its first commercial mission since modernization. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
